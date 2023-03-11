Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 11, 2023 – A lady has gone viral after she reportedly went to party at Club Platinum 7D in Nakuru after walking out of her marriage.

It seems she couldn’t wait to go back to the streets.

She wore a t-shirt that was written, ‘Straight outa marriage,’’ – perhaps to send a message that he is readily available.

See the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.