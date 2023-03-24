Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 23, 2023 – A lady is said to have quit her job after her office refused to grant her permission to attend choir practice.

Twitter user @JojoNitq who shared the story online, wrote;

‘’So I noticed my Neighbor has not been going to work for a while now, so today I decided to approach her to know why, she said she quit her job because her office has consistently refused to give her permission to participate in her church choir rehearsals”

