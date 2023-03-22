Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – A video of a lady hilariously halting her performance by a beach side to stop kids from leaving with her money is trending online.

The lady who was performing Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” hit, paused her performance after one of the kids on a scooter took out money those she was entertaining presumably gave her.

She was heard saying “drop my money” and this led to laughter.

Watch the video below