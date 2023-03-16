Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – A Twitter user has addressed women who play girlfriend roles for men not interested in a romantic relationship with them.

@MahaMaven stated that women who stick around and play girlfriend roles for men who have made it clear that they don’t want any romantic relationship, should be seen as manipulators.

She tweeted;

“If a man has told you that he is not ready for a relationship, you stick around and play girlfriend anyway, and he sleeps with you but does not change his mind—you are not the victim in that scenario. In fact, a strong case can be made that you are actually a manipulator.”