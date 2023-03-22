Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been named France captain after being chosen by Les Blues manager, Didier Deschamps.

France are currently without a captain after Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris announced he was retiring from international duties in January after December’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

But after careful consideration of the nation’s remaining stars, decision-maker Deschamps has chosen Mbappe to take on the huge responsibility, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Mbappe joined his France teammates at their headquarters in Clairefontaine on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands and Ireland.

The 24-year-old has cemented his status as one of the best players in world football after helping France win the 2018 World Cup and almost follow-up it up with a second world title in Qatar last year.

Mbappe would join Norway’s 24-year-old Martin Odegaard in becoming one of the youngest captains in Europe.

The superstar striker has scored a total of 36 goals in 66 international appearances and has been named France’s best player of the season on four separate occasions.