Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 9, 2023 – Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has accused the government of not keeping its word on reviewing the 2017-2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, KMPDU Secretary-general Davji Atella disclosed that despite the doctors suspending their strike for 60 days, the government was yet to fulfill their pledge.

“On January 4, 2023, we sat with the Council of Governors, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labour and agreed on a framework to ensure that the CBA that was signed in 2017 is fully implemented. Up to date, we have been waiting to be given the report of the multi-agency committee that was sitting,” Atella said.

Atella warned that the medical practitioners would be left with no option but to proceed with their planned industrial action.

“If the government has not complied with this, then we will proceed with industrial action,” KMPDU secretary-general said.

The doctors demanded increments in basic salary, posting of interns, provision of working tools and creation of call rooms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.