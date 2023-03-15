Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Kenya Power and Lighting Company has revealed why it no longer gives a breakdown of tokens to customers in the message after purchase.

According to KPLC, the decision to remove a detailed breakdown of token purchases in messages was occasioned by a survey conducted by the utility firm.

In response to queries by Kenyans raised online, the utility firm noted that a number of consumers requested brief messages about the tokens purchased.

Previously, KPLC detailed the tax charge, the fuel energy charge, the forex charge, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), and the inflation adjustments, among others.

Through the purchase of token, the new message entails the tokens, date of purchase, units, the amount spent, and the token amount.

All the other charges will be accumulated as one.

“The change has been effected after numerous engagements with the public including a recent survey where our customers requested a briefer statement of their electricity bills,” the utility firm stated.

However, Kenyans who want more details on the charges were advised to use the utility USSD code *977#.

“Going forward we will no longer be including all the cost elements in the SMS. Customers can get additional details about their bills via *977#,” Kenya Power stated.

Following the changes, Kenyans raised issues over the new model as detailed messages were used to analyse the rising cost of power.

