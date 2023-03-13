Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has given Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) two weeks to pay examiners who took part in the 2022 KCSE marking.

In a statement, KUPPET chairman Omboko Milemba said the council has delayed the release of payment for two months.

“More than 50,000 examiners who marked the papers have not been paid their wages. This is despite the huge sacrifices the examiners made,” Milemba said.

The union chair further faulted the council for subjecting the examiners to not-so-good conditions during the marking process.

As seen in December, CRE Paper 1 examiners downed their tools in December, decrying poor conditions and low rates.

“The work itself is characterized by poor conditions including long hours, poor accommodation in students’ dormitories, poor diets and, above all, low pay,” he said.

The Emuhaya MP warned the council of a looming protest if the teachers are not paid in two weeks.

“We have given the examination council two weeks to settle the bills or face the teachers’ wrath. If the bills are not settled by the end of March, Kuppet will mobilise the examiners to occupy the Knec head office,” he stated.

