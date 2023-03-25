Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 25, 2023-Laikipia East Member of Parliament, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has called for a dialogue in the country to resolve the current stalemate between opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Ruto.

Speaking in Solio Village 4 in Laikipia East, Kiunjuri said that much as he does not support the demonstrations planned by Raila Odinga, there was the need for a bi-partisan approach to issues bedeviling the country, key among them constitutional reforms.

“Mimi sikubaliani na maandamano, lakini mimi nakubaliana na mabadiliko ya katiba, na hiyo lazima tutazungumzia. Raila atoke kwa barabara, na usiitishe nusu mkate. Toka kwa barabara twende Bomas tuanze mazungumzo ili ile shida iko Kenya tutatue,” Kiunjuri said

Among the issues, Kiunjuri wants to be addressed in a referendum is the equality of votes, where he says some Kenyans are disenfranchised.

“Mimi niko na yangu kuhusiana na equality of votes. Lazima kila kura ya mkenya iwekwe kwa ratiri moja na mwingine. Kusiwe na mbunge anasimamia watu elfu mia moja na mwingine elfu ishirini, ilhali wanapata mgao sawia,” Kiunjuri said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST