Saturday, March 25, 2023 – A section of Kitui County leaders have affirmed that they are behind the Azimio One Kenya mass action led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The leaders led by Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi, said they have given the government enough time to lower the cost of living but on the contrary, the cost of everything has since escalated.

“He (President William Ruto) said he will lower the cost of maize, yet its price has gone up,’ said Mulyungi.

He spoke during the burial of Mui Ward MCA’s mother,

The MP said that the Wiper leaders are behind Kalonzo Musyoka in the protests.

‘We want the cost of maize flour to be reduced, for President Ruto to open the servers and to stop hiring IEBC Commissioners alone as every political party must participate,’ he said.

Mulyungi said that it is against the constitution for the president to solely appoint IEBC commissioners.

The scheduled demos twice per week, he said, will push the President towards opening the servers to reveal who won the elections.

‘Open the servers, tallying of presidential results was conducted at the Bomas of Kenya. Kenyans need to see the results,’ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST