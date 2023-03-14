Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Milka Atieno, a widow from the Nyaori area in Kisumu, is crying for justice after she was physically assaulted by her husband’s brother.

The evil man who is yet to be arrested attacked the victim and gouged out one of her eyes with pliers.

She was rushed to the hospital but it was too late.

The doctors had no choice but to pluck out the eye.

Milka has reportedly been going through hell at the hands of her in-laws after her husband died.

According to a social media user close to the victim, her attacker is a very notorious criminal.

He reportedly killed his father and everyone in the village fears him.

Concerned Kenyans have started a hashtag to demand Milka’s justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.