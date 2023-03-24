Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati, has urged Azimio leaders and supporters to accept the fact that William Ruto is the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Azimio leader, Raila Odinga has been claiming that he doesn’t recognise Ruto as President.

But speaking on Thursday when he welcomed Ruto to South Nyanza on Thursday, Arati told the President that he will work with him to deliver on his agenda for the people.

The governor is a key ally of the opposition and has previously hosted Azimio rallies in the county in which they vowed never to recognise Ruto as president.

“We can have only one president at a time,” Arati told Ruto during the launch of the Kegati water project.

The governor said that the August 9 election was like a football match between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio where Ruto won with a controversial goal.

“Your Excellency, we were in a match and even if you scored by hand, it is a goal and you are the President,” Arati said.

