Friday, March 10, 2023 – A section of Kirinyaga County residents took to the streets on Friday, accusing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government of neglecting roads in the area.

The residents, who are from the Mwea constituency, said the Kimbimbi-Kanjinji road is in a poor state and it looks like a farm.

The residents said that dust resulting from the road has affected them as they find their washed clothes soiled.

“Our problem here is roads. They look like farms. When we wash clothes they are full of dust looking like they have been mixed with cocoa. Our children also look dirty as they come from school,” a resident said.

They said that leaders from the county have been issuing empty promises of building a tarmac road.

“Every year we are being told that a tarmac road will be built. It’s now five years yet it has not been built,” said another resident

They called on Member of Parliament Mary Maingi to sort out the issue of the poor road.

