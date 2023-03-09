Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 March 2023 – Police in Kirinyaga are holding a 35-year-old man suspected of killing his 65-year-old father at Ndia village.

George Muriithi Mutero was arrested on Wednesday in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, where he fled after committing the heinous act.

According to family members, the suspect stabbed his father with a kitchen knife over 10 times before he went missing.

He was reportedly a drug addict.

“Muriithi had been using bhang and other hard drugs,” Paul Mugo, a neighbour, said.

Kirinyaga West Sub-county police commander Moses Koskei said the suspect will be arraigned after they conclude investigations.

The deceased is set to be buried on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.