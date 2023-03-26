Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 26 March 2023 – Instagram socialite Haentel Wanjiru seems to be living a fake life after Senate speaker Amason Kingi dumped her.

Hawk-eyed Netizens busted her lifting photos from the internet and passing them as her own.

It is alleged that she is struggling financially after Kingi dumped her a few months ago and eventually stopped funding her fancy lifestyle.

She is currently surviving by hawking clothes online.

See how she was busted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.