Thursday, March 9, 2023 – The King reportedly told Prince Harry that his children would be allowed to be called Prince and Princess in a ‘private conversation’ after the Queen’s funeral last year.

Harry and Meghan’s 21-month-old daughter Lilibet saw her royal title of ‘Princess’ used formally for the first time yesterday, giving the first indication that the Sussexes will use the titles for their children.

The move is seen as an olive branch after reports that the King might bar the children from being prince or princess.

Royal sources said Charles would never have ‘punished’ his grandchildren like that.

It is understood that despite the Sussexes’ repeated attacks on the institution of the monarchy and members of the Royal Family, there has been correspondence on the issue between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and royal aides.

Harry and Meghan’s children became a prince and princess when the King acceded to the throne, but have remained a plain ‘master’ and ‘miss’ on the Buckingham Palace website for the past six months.

Lili was described as ‘Princess Lilibet Diana’ in a statement from a spokesman for the couple yesterday that confirmed she was christened last in a private ceremony at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito, California, on March 3.

A source told the Mirror: ‘The appropriate conversations took place ahead of Lilibet’s christening.’

It was also gathered that the title will be used in formal settings, it will not be in everyday conversational use by the couple. So she will likely still be known as ‘Lilibet’ in most scenarios.

Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birthright but will allow them the chance to decide for themselves when they are older whether they want to drop or keep using the titles.

Buckingham Palace currently refers to her on the royal website as ‘Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor’.

The Palace said its website ‘will now be updated in due course’ to reflect the titles – making Lilibet a princess.