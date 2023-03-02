Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki narrated the harrowing situations of some schools in Baringo County due to insecurity as the government continues to smoke bandits out of their hiding.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on National Cohesion at Baringo County Hall Mini Chambers, the CS revealed that some schools in Baringo were yet to reopen because of increased insecurity, noting that the affected institutions had been taken over by bandits.

Besides, he noted that some schools have been completely burnt down by bandits.

“Even if we wanted to open some of the schools, the children would not have anywhere to go to because some of the schools have been completely burnt down by bandits.

“The schools that have remained closed don’t have any infrastructure. One of the schools was even taken over by the bandits,” Kindiki explained.

Additionally, Kindiki stated that the bandits were using one of the schools as their hideout, noting that the classrooms had been turned into bedrooms of the family of one of the bandits.

“The classrooms in the school became their home. Class 8 became the home of the head of the family, and class 7 the bedroom of the first wife.”

“They also turned class six into the bedroom of the second wife, class 5 was turned into the bedroom of the firstborn,” Kindiki narrated.

However, despite learning activities being paralysed in some of the schools, the CS noted that more than 10 schools in the area reopened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.