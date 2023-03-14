Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki has vowed to unearth politicians and security operatives feeding bandits with intel and aiding them to counter the military operation.

Speaking on Sunday, Kindiki accused government officials, top security officers, operatives, and spiritual leaders of being in bed with bandits. He noted that the accused persons were beneficiaries of bandit attacks.

According to the CS, a toxic mix of bad terrain, weapons supply, and well-choreographed leadership sustains the outlaws under pressure to quell bandits.

“Fellow Kenyans, this is not an empty statement. We have conclusively established and zeroed in on the key suspects commanding the terror gangs in this area.”

“We have engaged in meticulous intelligence gathering to establish the identity, stature, and sophistication of the network perpetuating the orgy of violence in this Northern part of our country,” mentioned the CS.

Chiefs and security officers in the troubled North Rift were accused of leaking government intelligence as a self-preservation mechanism.

Bandits reportedly carry out reconnaissance missions on villages before they attack. They then plan strategic hideouts and escape routes with the intelligence accrued.

Locals who provide crucial information to criminals were also put on notice.

Threats of violence and murder were being used against chiefs and locals who refuse to cooperate with bandits, with some paying the ultimate price.

The Kenyan DAILY POST