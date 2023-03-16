Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 16, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure has responded to concerns about possible human rights violations in the directive ordering residents in parts of North Rift to vacate areas labelled as disturbed areas.

In a statement yesterday, Kindiki assured Kenyans that the operation was keen on protecting the rights of the natives and that his Ministry had established areas that are only occupied by bandits.

He noted that no law-abiding citizens were living in the areas listed in his directive owing to the remoteness and the tough terrain and hence informing the conclusion that the aforementioned areas were used as hideouts.

“In spite of the security measures imposed, gangs of highly radicalized armed bandits continue to attack, kill and rob residents in the affected areas, thereafter retreating to remote and uninhabited forests, caves, hills, gorges and rugged terrain escarpments from where they monitor the public and security personnel and plan further attacks,” the statement read in part.

The CS further dispelled fears that children in the affected would be deprived of their rights to education after complying with directives ordering them to move out.

The Government, according to CS Kindiki, will ensure that all affected residents are compensated and supported to enable them to settle elsewhere.

“The Government will also ensure that education programs in the areas that were Gazetted as ‘Disturbed’ and ‘Dangerous’ on 13th February 2023 are not disrupted whatsoever, and all children continue with their education,” the statement added.

The directive ordering residents in the “dangerous” and “disturbed” regions to keep off gorges and caves sparked widespread condemnation as a section of Kenyans questioned the fate of the affected families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST