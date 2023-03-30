Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has admitted that police were not quick to respond to the invasion of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm on Monday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Kindiki stated that the operational constraints were caused by the protests that were taking place.

“Action to protect the Ruiru property was not as quick owing to operational constraints caused by the protests that were taking place,” he said.

The CS added that he will issue new policy directives to Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome Friday that will ensure public safety during demonstrations.

He said that the policy drives which shall take effect on March 31, 2023, shall specify the provision of security to all persons whose private property has been violated and looted during the protests and to any other person with established, well-founded fear or apprehension that their property is or may be the target of violation, destruction or looting.

“The current portrait of anarchy, and the unfolding criminal madness must stop. Only firm enforcement of the law stands between us and lawlessness and full-blown chaos. Any aggravation of the prevailing situation would certainly set back the Country. We must halt the descent,” he said.

