Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has refuted claims that he was the politician who hired goons to raid former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s land in Ruiru, Kiambu county, on Monday.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Ichung’wah pointed out that his previous remarks where he suggested that people might invade the property belonging to the former president, were taken out of context.

He clarified that he was voicing the concerns of the people on the ground.

“I am a resident of Central Kenya, and I know what the people there are saying about the former first family. On Monday, March 20, I only relayed what the people of Mount Kenya had long been saying about the Kenyattas,” Ichung’wah stated.

The vocal legislator and an ally of President William Ruto, added that he was open to investigations regarding the Northlands raid.

“I’m flattered to hear that people think I have a lot of money. If anyone suspects that I had a role to play in the Northlands farm invasion, then I’m open to investigations.

“The police can access my phone to establish who I spoke to if I did any mobilisation, or which places I visited on or before Monday, March 27.

“I’m ready to have an investigation file opened against me,” he added.

While recalling the incident, Ichung’wah noted that he learned about the matter through viral photos and videos on social media.

“I first saw on social media the reports claiming that unknown people had invaded the former president’s farm. That was around 11:30 am. I had to wait for mainstream media to verify and file accurate reports. It was after a local TV station aired live footage of what was happening at the farm that I got to know that the incident had indeed taken place,” Ichung’wah explained.

During the raid on Uhuru’s farm, goons stole 1400 heads of sheep and destroyed properties worth millions of shillings.

