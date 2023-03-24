Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has confirmed that he was among a group of Mt Kenya leaders who met at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s residence in Karen to plan on how to counter Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos on Monday.

In a statement ON Thursday, Raila Odinga claimed that Gachagua, Ichung’wah, and Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, held a meeting on Wednesday night and planned how to counter Azimio demos.

According to Raila, Gachagua invited several youths to the meeting and instructed them to counter-demonstrators during the upcoming Monday protests.

Raila further claimed that the youth would be given uniforms similar to those won by his supporters under the Movement for the Defence of Democracy (MDD) banner enabling them to seamlessly join the movement without being detected.

Speaking in Kisii County, where he had accompanied President William Ruto on Friday, Ichung’wah confirmed the said meeting and said they are doing it to protect their businesses on Monday.

“Usituzie Uoga, lazima tuwe na mikutano ya kujipanga,” Ichung’wah told Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST