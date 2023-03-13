Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s planned demonstration in Nairobi slated for March 20, is already causing jitters among the Nairobi Business Community.

This was revealed by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who said that the community is terrified of the damages the demonstrations will cause to their business.

Speaking yesterday during a mass at Joseph Mukasa Catholic Church in Kahawa West, Sakaja confirmed that he already received concerns from entrepreneurs in Nairobi over the mass action slated to be conducted in the capital city on March 20th.

However, he promised them that there would be peace and stability during the period.

At the same time, Sakaja called on President William Ruto not to listen to his handlers and just talk to Raila for the sake of peace and tranquility in the country.

“No one wants a handshake but you must acknowledge all leaders and hear what are their legitimate concerns. This country is bigger than any one person,” Sakaja stated.

“The economy is tough and the people are suffering. People’s livelihoods are at stake and now that things are picking up, it is time for us to talk,” the Governor remarked.

