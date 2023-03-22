Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s demonstrations on Monday to push President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to lower the cost of living were felt across the country.

While in areas like Nairobi and Kisumu, demonstrators came out to publicly register their displeasure with the government of the day, areas like Mt. Kenya supported Raila’s demos in silence.

In Murang’a, for example, business activities in Murang’a town remained low throughout Monday as residents remained glued to TVs and radios for updates on Azimio demonstrations.

A large number of residents who live or work in Murang’a town remained indoors, choosing to keep off the streets despite there being no protests in the area.

Peter Karanja, a resident, said Kenyans were hoodwinked into voting for the UDA leadership with the promise that the cost of living would go down.

“They said they’d effect these changes within the first three months. Now it’s been seven months and the prices of commodities continue to rise,” Karanja said.

“As much as I love and respect the President, I am torn between my support for him and my struggle to support my two children,” he added.

Gerald Kamau, another resident, said Murang’a people are silently in solidarity with Raila and chose to register their frustrations with the current administration by staying at home.

“It is not our tradition to engage in mass actions but we are together with those demonstrating in other parts of the country,” Kamau said.

Mary Wanjiru, a shopkeeper, said businesses were already struggling with reduced sales due to the high cost of living, which Ruto and Gachagua have failed to address.

Murang’a overwhelmingly supported the UDA party and even voted in party members in all seven constituencies as three Azimio la Umoja affiliated leaders were sent home.

However, some UDA supporters have even withdrawn their support for the party due to the skyrocketing cost of living, saying it has not lived up to its promises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.