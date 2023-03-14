Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has revealed the reason why ODM supporters from Luo Nyanza are joining President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Tuesday during a joint presser with the UDA party, Kidero said the Azimio coalition, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is only interested in protests that don’t make progress in people’s lives.

“We are joining a party that cares about its people. Not a party like the one we have left. That it is only interested in chaos. It’s only interested in doing things for themselves but not for the people who have elected them,” Kidero said.

“We’ve heard about maandamano and when there is maandamano, the common man suffers. And the Nyanza people are saying no to the strongest terms possible. Also, we don’t want to be balkanized. Because of maandamano, we are being segregated from the rest of Kenyans.”

He added that as the Nyanza leaders, they have refused to participate in Azimio protests.

“And we are saying no, we must be part of Kenya. And we are not going to participate in backward activities that do not improve our lives and do not bring a difference to our people’s lives,” Kidero said.

“We are happy to be here and we will do the best we can with the leadership of the UDA party so that we can bail and make a difference in the lives of Kenyans. We are here and you can see the leaders who are here.

“This is the leadership. Anyone who is not here is not a leader.”

Kidero, on Monday, led a group of Luo Nyanza politicians in ditching ODM and joining UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.