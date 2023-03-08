Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has revealed why former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is innocent despite being summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kidero, who is a strong supporter of President William Ruto, said that despite all the allegations levelled against him, Matiang’i, just like any other Kenyan, is innocent until he is proven guilty.

“At this time of DCI investigations, Dr. Matiang’i is innocent and I believe they just wanted information from him,” Kidero said.

Kidero further urged Matiang’i that if he felt aggrieved by how the police are handling him, he should immediately report to the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA)

“If he feels that he has not been properly treated, our Constitution took care of that by creating IPOA so he and his lawyers can actually reach out to IPOA and complain on the mistreatment that he is going through,” Kidero stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST