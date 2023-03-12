Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Kiddwaya has faced a backlash for a video he did following the death of South African Amanpiano artiste Costa Titch.

Costa Titch collapsed on stage while performing last night, March 11.

After news of his death went public, Kiddwaya did a video to urge managers and others behind the scenes to ensure they do blood checks and mental checks regularly to ensure their artistes are well before going on stage.

He added that shows should be cancelled and money refunded if the artiste’s health is not at its optimum.

Kiddwaya also said:

“A lot of these artistes are taking drugs to escape the world or to carry the expectations of the pressure.”

Reacting to this, media personality Do2dtun slammed Kiddwaya for having no emotional intelligence.

Dotun told Kiddwaya that he is not a doctor and questioned why he just assumed that Costa Titch died of drug abuse.

See below.