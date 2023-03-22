Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – A section of Kiambu county Members of Parliament has urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to urgently solve the mysterious death of interior designer Geoffrey Mwathi alias Jeff.

Mwathi died last month at the house of the popular Mugithi DJ Fatxo and the case was recorded as suicide.

Led by Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, the lawmakers asked DCI to arrest all people last seen with the late interior designer even as the investigations continue.

Ng’ang’a claimed that people last seen with Jeff are well known and have been attempting to brainwash the public by talking about the case on social media.

“People who were with Jeff that day are still outside. No arrest has been made so far. It is taking longer than it is supposed to be.

“We were expecting them to have been arrested because they were all over. We have seen them going online to brainwash people.

“What we are asking is, are these people above the law?” Ng’ang’a posed.

On his part, Machua Waithaka, Kiambu Town lawmaker, wondered why the police were taking so long to arrest the suspects when the evidence was overwhelming.

“We demand that people who committed this crime be arrested and arraigned in court. It is very simple. The evidence is there, and we don’t know what they are waiting for,” Waithaka said.

The legislators questioned whether external forces were blocking the arrest of the suspects in the case.

Jeff was reportedly sodomised before he was killed and thrown from the 10th floor of the building where DJ Fatxo had rented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST