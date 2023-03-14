Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate her baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Tristan turned 32 on March 13 and Khloe shared photos of him with his kids – two of hers and his son Prince, whom he shares with Jordan Craig.

She also shared photos of Tristan with Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, and other kids in the family.

Tristan’s son with Maralee Nichols, Theo Thompson, was not present in the photos.

In the caption, she wrote about how involved Tristan is in the kids’ lives. She called him the best father, brother, and uncle.

Her caption sparked backlash and Twitter users slammed her for referring to Tristan as the best father despite the scandal over his 1-year-old son Theo.

Khloe had to lock the comment section of her post.