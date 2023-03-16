Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 16, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has said that the only dialogue Azimio leader Raila Odinga is interested in is not about the high cost of living.

Speaking on Thursday, Khalwale said Raila is only interested in having talks on the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

He said Azimio was only hiding behind the issue of the cost of living.

“The so-called dialogue.”

“The so-called food they are talking about is far away from what is on their minds and in their hearts.”

“They want to dialogue about the election of 2022, that election is gone, it’s over,” Khalwale told Citizen TV.

The Senator was responding to his Nairobi counterpart, Edwin Sifuna, who had revealed that the Opposition wanted to have a dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza Government.

Sifuna said the dialogue was to be centered around the three main issues that were pressing the opposition and Kenyans.

“We are the ones who wanted to have the conversations.”

“Unfortunately, it is our brothers from the other side who chose to ignore,” he said.

“There are certain matters we felt are very critical and that the Kenya Kwanza administration would address including the high cost of living and prices of food.”

The Nairobi Senator said the Government ignored their calls for dialogue, and the opposition was left with no option but to express their frustrations through what the constitution has given them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST