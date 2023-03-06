Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has said that President William Ruto will succeed in crushing every cartel in the country save for the two that are extremely powerful.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Cheruiyot, who is a close ally of President Ruto, said the Head of State will not succeed in crushing cartels in the media and banks since they are very well connected and have deep roots.

“President William Ruto will succeed in crushing every cartel in the country save for two that are extremely powerful.1. KE Banks2. KE Media. Both are very powerful, and influential, and synergise so well to protect each other’s interests. For the public good, a way must be found,” Cheruiyot stated.

Senator Cheruiyot has been very vocal and controversial when it comes to his sentiments about former President Uhuru Kenyatta and how cartels have been holding Kenyans hostage.

Only time will tell if President William Ruto will find a way to crush cartels in the media and banks or not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.