Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s chief advisors has slammed Kenyans for complaining about expensive electricity.

Speaking on Tuesday, President’s Council of Economic Affairs Chairperson, David Ndii, told Kenyans off for sulking about expensive electricity yet they spend more money on useless things like DSTV and Netflix.

“Why do I see the same middle class tweeps who were trolling me and disparaging wheelbarrows camped here demanding cheap power like it’s a matter of life and death,” Ndi said.

The vocal economist who was National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist ahead of the 2017 General Elections before he jumped ship to back President William Ruto’s bid said credible statistics show this class of Kenyans can afford new power charges comfortably.

“Data shows they spend more on DSTV, Netflix, etc than on power. Powering your microwave ovens is not a priority,” he added.

