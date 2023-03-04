Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 04 March 2023 – Midget Kenyan TikTok celebrity Njeri recently went viral after her naughty photos were leaked on Telegram.

Njeri, who has over 222,000 followers on Tiktok, was forced to deactivate her Tiktok account after the embarrassing incident.

She has since repented her sins and was forgiven by her church members.

A video shared online shows the church members praying with her and encouraging her after the lewd photos went viral.

Njeri is a worship leader at a church in Nakuru.

Watch the video.

See the photos that leaked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.