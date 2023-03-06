Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza administration is in serious crisis after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also refused to be bullied by President William Ruto to fold his ANC Party to join UDA

Speaking in Mombasa County after a crisis meeting, Mudavadi, through the ANC Party Leader Governor Issa Timamy declared that ANC would not dissolve to UDA as demanded by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

Timamy argued that ANC had a huge stake in the Kenya Kwanza coalition, referring to the pre-election agreement signed in 2022.

“I want to make it clear that the Amani party is not going to fold. we are an independent party, which is part of the Kenya Kwanza coalition. That discussion is not important now.

“There was an agreement that was signed between the various constituent parties and Amani party is a major stakeholder,” Timamy reiterated.

However, he maintained that the party, which was once led by Mudavadi fully backed Ruto and supported the Kenya Kwanza government.

On March 4, Malala gave affiliate parties up to August to fold, adding that they could only speak in one voice with the government if they were in UDA.

He added that anything short of that would be tantamount to contempt against President Ruto.

He argued that a merger would go a long way in dealing with sibling rivalry within the party.

Attorney General Justin Muturi’s DP Party also rejected Ruto’s call to dissolve and join UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.