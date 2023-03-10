Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has revealed that Kenya and Egypt have agreed to establish free-visa entry for diplomatic and official passport holders from April 1.

Speaking on Friday, Mutua stated that they are working together to finalize a 100 percent visa-free regime between both countries for ordinary passports within six months by October 1, 2023.

“In line with the African vision of AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) we agreed on Free visa entry for diplomatic & official passports of both countries from April 1st of this year and to start and finalize discussions towards a free visa regime for ordinary passports by October 1,” Mutua said

“This will enhance tourism, grow trade and support the economic free flow of people and goods as envisioned by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” Mutua added.

This agreement came as a result of bilateral discussions between CS Mutua with his counterpart, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

Mutua also said that Kenya will import fertilizer from Egypt and will also support Kenya’s Sh15 billion tree initiative through dam and borehole construction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST