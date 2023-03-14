Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Super model, Kendall Jenner and award winning singer Bad Bunny were pictured leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2023 Oscars after-party together Sunday night, March 12 fueling rumors that they are romantically involved.

No paparazzi photos show Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, arriving together, but they were photographed leaving in the same vehicle at the end of the evening.

While the model attempted to cover her face with her hand to avoid the camera lenses, bad Bunny didn’t attempt to cover himself.

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, have been at the center of romance rumors since last month.

They were first seen out to dinner in mid-February, though they made sure to leave from separate exits.

Just days later, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker unfollowed her on Instagram, with fans believing her budding romance with the Grammy winning singer led to the action.