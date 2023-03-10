Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced that Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will build schools in areas affected by cattle rustling and banditry.

Speaking on Friday during the commissioning parade of Cadets in Lanet Barracks, Nakuru, the head of state said KDF will work together with the Ministry of Education to fulfill this.

He said the move will allow all children affected by the recent attacks to get access to education.

“I have directed the military to work with the Ministry of Education to rebuild all schools to allow children to go back to school,” Ruto said.

The president said his administration will firmly deal with the banditry issue to ensure there is peace and stability in affected areas.

“We’ll be decisive in stamping out banditry and neutralizing any bandit who defies the government and attempts any criminal or illegal acts.

“Every bandit must be brought to book. Every illegal gun surrendered willingly or by force and every child must go back to school.”

The president’s remarks come even as a multi-agency security team continues to look for bandits in the affected areas.

