Thursday March 30, 2023 – American singer, Katy Perry has revealed that she’s five weeks sober and she even made a no-alcohol pact with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The “American Idol” judge said she and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor vowed to not reach for the booze for three months.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” she told People magazine at a curated cocktail event at NYC’s Mister Paradise this week.

“I’ve been doing a pact with my partner [Bloom] and I want to quit,” she said while jokingly pretending to wipe her tears away.

After fellow “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan asked if she was going to give in and have a drink, the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker was quick to say no.

“No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months,” she responded, referring to her “pact” with Bloom.

The hitmaker, who co-founded a line of non-alcoholic apéritifs last year, kickstarted her relationship with the actor in January 2016.

The pair made their red carpet debut in September 2018 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

In August 2020, the pair announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove.