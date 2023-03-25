Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 25, 2023 – A masseur based in Kasarani along Thika Road has set tongues wagging after he posted a video on social media to market himself.

He runs a massage parlour at Seasons estate in Kasarani where he has specialized in nude massage.

Ladies rushed to his timeline with lustful comments after he shared a video massaging a female client.

He skillfully massaged the client’s body using his ‘magical hands’ and left her satisfied.

Netizens wondered whether he also offers sex services to his clients but he insisted that he is a professional masseur.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.