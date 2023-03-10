Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki has ordered DCI boss to send a team of homicide detectives to thoroughly investigate the death of Jeff Mwathi.

In a post, Kindiki also asked the DCI to take necessary action to resolve the puzzling death of the 23-year-old who ended up dead at the home of renowned Mugithi singer, DJ Fatxo.

“On the matter of the late Jeff Mwathi, I spoke to the DCI Mr. Amin this morning and instructed him to send a homicide team from the DCI headquarters to thoroughly investigate the incident and take the necessary action.

“I thank the DCI for his quick action on this matter. The homicide team from the DCI headquarters is dispassionate, and this will help resolve the claims of collusion at Kasarani Police Station where the matter was reported,” Kindiki said.

Jeff’s death is shrouded in mystery.

While DJ Fatxo’s and his two friends allege that he died by suicide after jumping from the 10th floor at the singer’s apartment, there are claims that he was murdered.

