Friday March 24, 2023 – Real Madrid star, Karim Benzema has reportedly turned down an invitation to a retirement ceremony at the Stade de France by email.

France will face the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

Ahead of the campaign opener, a group of French national team players who recently retired, including Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane, will be honoured.

However, the Real Madrid striker declined the invitation explaining that ‘he was not available’, according to L’Équipe.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from international football last year after missing Les Bleus run to the World Cup final.

He reportedly rejected the opportunity to go back to Qatar after falling out with manager Didier Deschamps.

‘I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending,’ Benzema wrote on Instagram.

Benzema also rejected an offer from French president Emmanuel Macron to take his personal private jet to the final.

He finished his France career with 37 goals in 97 caps, but his journey with the national team was far from smooth since his debut 15 years ago.

Benzema made his international debut against Austria in March 2007 and scored during his substitute appearance in the second-half.