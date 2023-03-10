Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu has revealed that she has silently been trying to fight for justice after Samidoh’s nephew Jeff Mwathi died under mysterious circumstances at DJ Fatxo’s apartment along Thika Road.

A fan confronted her on social media asking why she is silent on the matter and why she let Jeff be buried without proper investigation, despite holding an influential position in society.

Responding to the comment, Karen Nyamu said she had made several visits to Kasarani police station to pursue the case, adding that she even almost fought with the station’s OCPD for trying to do a cover-up.

Nyamu said there is now light at the end of the tunnel after the case was taken over by homicide detectives, following orders by CS Kindiki.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.