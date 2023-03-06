Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Controversial rapper has returned to Instagram after months of being inactive on the social media platform.

The father of four shared a picture of one of the models who walked the Balenciaga’s first catwalk show since a backlash from an advertising campaign last year.

He then asked his fans to write the caption for the picture he posted on Instagram.

Kanye was locked out of his Instagram account several times last year over his offensive posts that included harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his anti-Jewish rants.