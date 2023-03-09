Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – The Independence party, KANU, has named George Wainaina as its Secretary General.

Wainana replaces Nick Salat who was kicked out last month over allegations that included gross misconduct.

In a statement, party chairman Gideon Moi has also nominated Ibrahim Sheikh as the first national vice chairman and Naisula Lesuuda as the second vice national vice chair.

In the other changes, Gladwel Tungo has been appointed as the party’s women Congress national chairperson and Mohamed Bashir as the secretary for health.

Job Waka replaces Wainana in his position.

Moi said the nominations are on an interim basis until they are substantively filled through an election.

“I have reflected and consulted widely on the matter… I have come to the conclusion that the individuals I am nominating today are best fit to fill the aforementioned positions and steer the party to the next level,” Moi said in the statement.

“My convictions are based on the fact that they bring a reservoir of political experience with extensive knowledge and expertise in the running and management of political affairs and institutions.”

