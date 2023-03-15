Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – One of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s allies has urged President William Ruto to swallow his pride and have a handshake with opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

Raila is expected to lead the Azimio supporters for a mega mass action procession in Nairobi on Monday, March 20th, after President Ruto failed to lower the high cost of living in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mavoko Member of Parliament, Patrick Makau, implored the President to have a sit down with Raila to avoid taking the country to the dogs like in 2007 during the post-election violence.

The lawmaker further urged Ruto and his lieutenants to leave former President Uhuru Kenyatta alone and said they should concentrate on reviving the economy.

“Kenya’s economy does not need name-calling.”

“Uhuru had his ten years and he retired.”

“Mr. Ruto, tell us what you are going to do and let Uhuru retire peacefully.”

“Stop telling us that someone stole this or that, arrest those who have stolen,” Makau said.

“Uhuru was in office when one dollar was Sh108, it is now Sh142, what has happened?”

“I want to tell Ruto to call Raila, sit down and look at the affairs of the country, dollar should be reduced and to sugar and other basic commodities,” Makau added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST