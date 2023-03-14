Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has blasted former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for warming up to President William Ruto, who he claims is his persecutor.

Over the weekend, Matiang’i was spotted with Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, who is a close ally of President Ruto.

Sources said the two discussed how (Matiang’i) would work with Ruto‘s Kenya kwanza Alliance administration and dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja coalition.

Last week, Matiang’i was harassed by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives, who were allegedly acting on orders from Ruto.

Speaking on Monday, Kalonzo said Matiang’i is betraying Azimio leaders for talking to Ruto, who is the number one enemy of Azimio.

“The other day Eugene Wamalwa escorted Matiang’i to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters. But I don’t even understand why he (Matiang’i) went to talk to these people,” Kalonzo said.

