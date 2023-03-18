Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Kakamega County Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, has said Kakamega County residents will not participate in the demos organised by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila is organising the demos to evict President William Ruto from state House over the high cost of living and also rigging the August 9th Presidential election.

In a post on social media on Saturday, Savula said Kakamega leaders will not join Raila’s demos on Monday because they were elected to serve the electorate since they want development.

He further said Kakamega County residents have said no to being used by Raila Odinga to fulfill his greed for power.

“Wakenyahoyeee!! Maandamano au MAENDELEO?”

“Kakamega tunasema ni MAENDELEO.”

“Our people in Mulembe Nation wamekataa kutumika vibaya.”

“They are busy on their farms.”

“We are introducing new varieties of farm products like Mangos and avocados.”

“Mambo ya maandamano tumekataa,” Savula stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST