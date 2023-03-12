Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Kajiado South Member of Parliament Parashina Sakimba says he will not shave his hair until his constituents get enough food.

Speaking on Saturday when he presided over a thanksgiving ceremony at Kimana Girls Secondary School in Loitokitok, the MP said his constituency is one of the worst affected regions by drought and called for government intervention in addressing the issue.

“People in their villages are staring at death, they have no food, no water. The situation is really dire. As the area MP, I cannot sleep because of the cries of my people,” said the MP.

“Shaving my hair is a luxury, why would I spend money on luxurious things when my people are hungry?” the MP asked.

He said the drought has devastated the lives of pastoralists who have lost all their livestock.

The Kenyan DAILY POST