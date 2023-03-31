Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has urged President William Ruto to act as a statesman and stop the ongoing demos organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Friday, Kabando said more Kenyans will join Raila Odinga’s demos if the head of state doesn’t act.

The former MP insisted that time is lapsing and Ruto needs to act accordingly.

“If Ruto doesn’t act stately, more people will go #MaandamanoMondays #MaandamanoThursdays not because Raila is right but because Ruto, as the president who’s Head of Government, will have failed in his role as Head of State and remained as Ruto, the UDA candidate. Time lapsing fast,” he tweeted.

Kabando further stated that Raila is not going to back down, which is why Ruto should act stately.

He added that jobless and marginalized youths will continue joining the opposition leader in his protests and soon we’ll have nothing left of the city.

“President Ruto should indulge stately. Raila isn’t going to blink. And the hungry, jobless, marginalized youthful masses will keep joining him. Nairobi won’t survive another week of policed riots. It’ll pour mass uprising! Ruto daily losing space to lead Kenya as extremists dig in.”

Kabando’s remarks come after the Azimio side held their third anti-government protests in Nairobi, Kisumu, and other parts of the country on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.