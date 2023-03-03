Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has savagely attacked President William Ruto after Controller of Budget Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o revealed that the Office of the President has gobbled up Sh 531 million in hospitality in the last 100 days.

When he was sworn in as President on September 13, 2022, Ruto and his sycophants claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta left only Sh 93 million in the treasury when he left office.

However, Nyakang’o, in a report, said Ruto‘s office has been using Sh 5 million daily in hospitality, totaling to Sh 531 million in the last 100 days.

Kabando said the Head of State appears to be fooling ‘Hustlers’ going by how he is spending money at the State House.

“Ruto administration told the world that they got only sh93 million in state coffers when they took over. The irony, nay, puzzle is that in under 100 days, the president’s office itself spent sh531,000,000 (0.531 billion) on entertainment alone. The hustlers were not fooled? ,” Kabando asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST